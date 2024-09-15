Police question 27yr old male in connection with armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are questioning a 27-year male in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a

business establishment on Charlotte Street on Saturday September 14, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 p.m., an unknown male entered the establishment, brandished a firearm, and robbed the establishment of an undisclosed sum of cash.

Officers from Operation Ceasefire, including members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force responding to the incident, arrested the 27-year-old on School Lane, and seized an unlicensed firearm, as well as a sum of cash believed to be connected to this matter, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.