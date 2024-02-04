Police provide tips to assist with suicide prevention

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Following the death of a woman who allegedly jumped from the eastern Paradise Island bridge, police are encouraging those facing hardship or those experiencing mental health issues to seek help.

On the scene of Sunday’s incident, Inspector Desiree Ferguson noted that the crisis hotline is active and Social Services is available to help. Ferguson adds that resources are in the community, such as religious leaders who are willing and able to assist.

The Bahamas Crisis Center’s contacts are as follows:

Phone: 242-328-0922

Phone (2nd): 242-322-4999

www.bahamascrisiscentre.com