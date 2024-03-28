Police promise aggressive manhunt for Saunders’ killers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A police manhunt has been launched for two men said to be responsible for the shooting death of Former Member of Parliament and Deputy House Speaker Don Saunders, according to Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings.

Saunders was shot and killed by gunmen during an armed robbery attempt on Wednesday night in the Gambier Village area.

Skippings asserted to reporters that Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander had a “candid meeting” with grieving relatives on Thursday morning, hours after she says crime scene investigators have returned to last night’s crime scene at “the crack of dawn” to advance their investigations into Saunders’ killing.

Skippings noted that authorities are relying on CCTV footage from the area where the crime occurred to help with their investigations.

