Police Probe Two Separate Shootings; Three Injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating two separate shootings that left three people injured early Tuesday morning.

The first incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on East Bay Street, where a 19-year-old woman was shot in the foot while leaving a business. She was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

An hour later, police were alerted to gunfire on Rosedale Street off Mackey Street. Two men, ages 31 and 29, were shot while leaving a business. Both victims were transported to hospital via private vehicle and are listed in serious and stable condition, respectively.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

