Police probe two armed robberies in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are also investigating two armed robberies that occurred on Monday, June 23.

In the first incident, around 11:00 a.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint after arriving at a friend’s home on Pineyard Road. The suspect stole her vehicle, cash, and personal belongings before fleeing on foot in a southern direction.

Later that evening, shortly before 8:30 p.m., another woman was robbed while using an ATM at a financial institution in western New Providence. A man wearing a dark hoodie approached, showed a firearm, and demanded cash. He escaped with an undetermined sum.

Police are urging anyone with information on these incidents to contact 911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.