NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into allegations of major theft at the Ministry of Tourism, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Sources close to the matter advised that a former diplomat was in custody yesterday assisting police with their investigation.

It remains unclear how the alleged fraud was uncovered.

Authorities remained tight-lipped over the probe.

Calls placed to Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar were not returned up to press time.