Police probe suspected suicide after 39-year-old woman found dead in western New Providence apartment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the partially decomposed body of a 39-year-old woman at a rental apartment in western New Providence on Thursday, 28th May 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 9:00 p.m., a landlord contacted police after becoming concerned for her tenant’s welfare, whom she had last seen on Monday, 25th May 2026, around 10:00 a.m.

Officers from the Cable Beach Police Station responded to a residence on Eaton Avenue off West Bay Street, where the apartment door had reportedly been breached. Upon searching the premises, officers discovered the body of a woman hanging from the rafters with a black and white cloth tied around her neck. The body was found in a partially decomposed state.

Emergency Medical Services personnel visited the scene and confirmed that there were no vital signs of life.

The deceased’s spouse informed police that the victim had reportedly been suffering from depression following the deaths of her father in 2025 and her mother in 2026. He further stated that she had sought therapy but to no avail. Additionally, he disclosed that the couple had been involved in a verbal dispute approximately two weeks before the incident, after which he moved out of the residence.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation continues.