Police Probe Suspected Arson After Gunfire in Chippingham

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents in the Chippingham area sprang into action early Monday morning, extinguishing a blaze before it could spread to nearby homes after gunfire erupted on Flamingo Avenue.

According to police, the incident — believed to be a case of arson and property damage — occurred shortly after 1 a.m., when ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with fire and suspected bullet damage parked outside a residence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and residents’ quick response prevented further harm.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.