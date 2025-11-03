Watch ILTV Live
Police Probe Suspected Arson After Gunfire in Chippingham

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Residents in the Chippingham area sprang into action early Monday morning, extinguishing a blaze before it could spread to nearby homes after gunfire erupted on Flamingo Avenue.

According to police, the incident — believed to be a case of arson and property damage — occurred shortly after 1 a.m., when ShotSpotter technology detected gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with fire and suspected bullet damage parked outside a residence. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and residents’ quick response prevented further harm.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing as they work to determine the cause of the fire and identify those responsible.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

