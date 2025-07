NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault reported early Wednesday morning in the Gladstone Road area.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m., a woman accepted a ride from an unknown man while walking along Soldier Road. The man allegedly drove her to a remote area on Gladstone Road and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911, 919, or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).