Police probe separate fatal shootings on New Providence that left three men dead

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred on Saturday, 9th August 2025, at separate locations, which claimed the lives of three men.

In the first incident shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to gunshot reports on Robertha Drive,

Ridgeland Park. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male with apparent gunshot injuries

seated in a vehicle parked at a residence. Further, a second unresponsive male was also discovered

with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the street, just north of the residence. Emergency Medical

Services personnel examined both men, ages 18 and 20 years old, and found no vital signs of life.

Prior to the arrival of the police, five other individuals, ranging in age from 16 to 22, who had

sustained gunshot injuries, were transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The condition of the

victims is currently unknown.

According to the preliminary report, a group of individuals were gathered outside the residence

when a silver Nissan Cube stopped nearby. Two males exited the vehicle and opened fire towards

the group before returning to the vehicle and leaving the scene, travelling east on Anthol Street.

Several individuals ran for their safety, including one of the deceased, who collapsed in the street.

In the second incident shortly after after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to gunshot reports on Nassau Street and Boyd Road. Once on the scene at an establishment parking lot, officers found an unresponsive man

with apparent gunshot wounds lying on the ground. Emergency Medical Services personnel visited

the scene, examined the victim, but found no vital signs of life.

Preliminary reports suggest that the victim was about to enter a vehicle when a lone armed male in

a silver Japanese model vehicle pulled up and discharged multiple gunshots in his direction, fatally

wounding him. The culprit sped off from the scene and subsequently crashed, after which he exited

the vehicle and robbed another individual of their vehicle before fleeing the scene.