Police Probe Separate Armed Robberies Involving Honda Vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two individuals were robbed of their Honda vehicles in separate incidents between Thursday evening and early Friday morning, according to police.

In the first incident, preliminary reports indicate that on Thursday, 6th November 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m., a beige-coloured jeep reportedly collided with the rear of a white 2018 Honda Accord, license plate #1632, while it was being driven along Antonio Drive.

As the driver of the Honda exited the vehicle, a male with dreadlocks exited the jeep and approached the complainant, accompanied by two additional male suspects in a brown-coloured vehicle. The culprits brandished a firearm and robbed the victim of his vehicle. They then fled the scene in the stolen Honda, followed by the other two vehicles, heading toward the East Street South area.

In the second incident, preliminary reports indicate that on Friday, 7th November 2025, shortly after 12:15 a.m., a white jeep occupied by three males reportedly collided with the rear of a white 2018 Honda Civic, driven by the complainant and two relatives, along St. Vincent Road.

Two of the males, both armed with firearms, exited the jeep, confronted the occupants of the Honda, and robbed the driver of her vehicle. As the suspects fled the scene in the stolen car, with the other vehicle following, a shot was discharged into the air.

Police investigations into both incidents continue.