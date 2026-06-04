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Police probe reported sexual assault and robbery involving Cuban national

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- On Thursday, 4th June 2026, police launched an investigation into a reported sexual assault incident that occurred in the Bozine Town area involving a 26-year-old female Cuban national.

According to the preliminary report, shortly before 2:00 a.m., police received reports of an unclothed female who ran into a yard seeking assistance. As a result, officers were dispatched to investigate. Once on scene, officers learned that the woman was brought to the area by an unknown male who allegedly assaulted her physically and sexually and took her personal belongings, including her purse, cash, cell phone and passport during the incident.

Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for medical attention. Her condition is currently unknown. The investigation continues.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

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