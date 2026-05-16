Police probe Lyford Hills shooting; man hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, 16th May 2026, in the Lyford Hills community of western New Providence, leaving a 49-year-old man hospitalized.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 8:00 a.m., police received a call from a male who reported that his employer had been shot and requested assistance. Officers from the Western Division, along with detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department, responded to the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was travelling west in a golf cart along an unnamed road within the Lyford Hills community when a slim-built male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask emerged from nearby bushes. The suspect allegedly produced a firearm and fired several shots in the victim’s direction before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained injuries to his right shoulder and buttocks and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for medical treatment. He was last listed in serious but stable condition.

The investigation into this matter continues.