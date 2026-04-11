Police probe fatal collision that killed male pedestrian in his 60s

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Friday, April 10th, 2026, along Collins Avenue, resulting in the death of a man believed to be in his early sixties.
Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers were alerted and responded
promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male pedestrian who had been
struck and was lying on the trunk of a red 2009 Honda Civic. Emergency Medical Services
personnel were called to the location and, after examination, confirmed that the victim showed no
signs of life.
Initial findings suggest that the pedestrian, described as wearing a red shirt and tan trousers, was
crossing Collins Avenue from east to west when a southbound red 2009 Honda Civic reportedly
struck him. The vehicle, driven by a lone female occupant, sustained damage to its front end and
windshield.
The victim has not yet been identified, but is believed to be in his early sixties. The investigation
continues.