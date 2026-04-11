Police probe fatal collision that killed male pedestrian in his 60s

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are actively investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Friday, April 10th, 2026, along Collins Avenue, resulting in the death of a man believed to be in his early sixties.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers were alerted and responded

promptly to the scene. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive male pedestrian who had been

struck and was lying on the trunk of a red 2009 Honda Civic. Emergency Medical Services

personnel were called to the location and, after examination, confirmed that the victim showed no

signs of life.

Initial findings suggest that the pedestrian, described as wearing a red shirt and tan trousers, was

crossing Collins Avenue from east to west when a southbound red 2009 Honda Civic reportedly

struck him. The vehicle, driven by a lone female occupant, sustained damage to its front end and

windshield.

The victim has not yet been identified, but is believed to be in his early sixties. The investigation

continues.