Police probe deadly propeller incident involving sport fishing vessel off Bimini

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Bimini are investigating a fatal incident at sea after a 64-year-old man died from severe injuries sustained aboard a sport fishing vessel approximately 17 miles off Bimini on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

According to police, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers at the Alice Town Police Station received reports of the incident and immediately notified the United States Coast Guard. Police officers, accompanied by members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, responded to the area.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., law enforcement officials located a 61-foot gold-coloured sport fishing vessel named Great Lakes northwest of North Bimini with six Caucasian males onboard. One of the occupants had sustained severe injuries to his right leg.

During communication between police, the vessel’s captain and the United States Coast Guard, it was decided that the vessel should proceed to Miami, Florida — approximately 38 miles away — so the injured man could receive urgent medical treatment.

Initial investigations revealed that the men were reportedly diving when the victim became entangled in the vessel’s propeller, causing serious injuries to his leg.

Police later learned that while enroute to the United States, the victim succumbed to his injuries at sea.

Investigations continue.