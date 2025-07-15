Police Probe Break-In and Assault at Jones Town Home on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama are investigating a break-in and assault that occurred early Monday morning at a residence in Jones Town.

According to initial reports, around 3:00 a.m., a female resident was allegedly awakened by an unknown man who had unlawfully entered her home and assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene after another occupant of the house intervened.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or CRIME STOPPERS at 300-8476.