Police probe armed robbery, motorcycle stolen in Jasmine Gardens

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Jasmine Gardens area, where a man was robbed of his 2023 Yamaha motorcycle.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 4:00 p.m., the victim had stopped at a business establishment along Zion Boulevard. As he was leaving, he was approached by two men in a black Acura RDX. One suspect, armed with a sharp object, robbed him of the motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

Officers attached to Operation Black Scorpion later arrested four men, ages 18, 20, 21, and 23, in connection with the incident. Investigations continue.