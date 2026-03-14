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Police probe armed robbery and vehicle theft on Sears Hill Road

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 14th, 2026, at a residence on Sears Hill Road.
According to preliminary reports, shortly before 4:00 a.m., a complainant reported that he was sleeping in his vehicle at his cousin’s residence when he observed two males searching through vehicles in the area.
The complainant confronted the suspects, who allegedly brandished a firearm, assaulted him, and robbed him of his white 2013 Nissan Note, license plate #DC6048.
The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
The injured male was transported to hospital for medical treatment. The investigation continues.

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