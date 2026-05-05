Police patrol leads to firearm, ammunition and drugs recovery after suspects flee on foot

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police in New Providence seized an illegal firearm, ammunition and suspected drugs following a foot chase on Market Street on Monday, May 4th, 2026. Shortly after 7:00 p.m., officers assigned to Operation Black Scorpion were on mobile patrol when they observed a group of males acting suspiciously. Upon noticing police, the individuals fled on foot.

During the pursuit, one suspect dropped a bag. Although the men escaped, officers recovered the bag and discovered a firearm, ammunition and suspected hydroponic marijuana.

The marijuana weighed approximately 13.5 ounces with an estimated street value of $2,025. The items were secured for evidential purposes. No arrests have been made and investigations continue.