Police on the hunt for two men over latest homicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are searching for two men responsible for a Thursday night shooting which left a 19-year-old Sandilands Village man dead.

According to police, sometime around 8:51pm Thursday night the victim was driving east along Sea Breeze Lane in his silver Honda Civic when two men in a dark coloured Japanese vehicle drove up beside side him. The two men exited the vehicle armed with handguns and opened fire on the victim resulting in him being shot multiple times about the body.

Police say that in an effort to evade the shooters, the victim sped off and subsequently collided into a nearby wall. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. EMS personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other matter, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991-3 or 919.