Police on the hunt for two gunmen who robbed a business establishment

LocalFebruary 11, 2024 at 9:08 am Genea Noel
Police on the hunt for two gunmen who robbed a business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two men allegedly armed with a gun held up employees of a business establishment and robbed them of a large amount of cash.
According to police, the incident took place on Saturday in the Coconut Grove community shortly after 7 p.m.
“It is reported that one of them brandished a firearm as they held the staff at bay and stole a large sum of cash belonging to the business before fleeing the scene,” the daily crime report read.
Police are actively searching for two male suspects and encourage anyone with additional information to call 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation
Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also accepted through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.

Tags

, , , , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*