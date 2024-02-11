Police on the hunt for two gunmen who robbed a business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two men allegedly armed with a gun held up employees of a business establishment and robbed them of a large amount of cash.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday in the Coconut Grove community shortly after 7 p.m.

“It is reported that one of them brandished a firearm as they held the staff at bay and stole a large sum of cash belonging to the business before fleeing the scene,” the daily crime report read.

Police are actively searching for two male suspects and encourage anyone with additional information to call 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation

Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also accepted through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.