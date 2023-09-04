Police investigating drowning of American visitor on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Eleuthera are currently conducting an investigation into the tragic drowning incident involving a 55-year-old man of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, which occurred on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, at approximately 1:30 pm, the victim was standing along the shoreline of Queen’s Bath, located south of the Glass Window Bridge in the settlement of Gregory Town. Tragically, a rogue wave suddenly swept over him, pulling him into the water.

Shortly thereafter, the victim was observed floating face down on the Atlantic side. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.