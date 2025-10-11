Watch ILTV Live
Police on Grand Bahama launch Investigation after man,36, is attacked and set on fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Police on Grand Bahama have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred on Saturday, October 11, 2025, in which a 36-year-old man was reportedly attacked and set on fire in the Bartlett Hill area.

According to police reports, officers responded to the scene shortly after 10:00 a.m. following reports that a man had been set ablaze. Upon arrival, officers located the alleged suspect, who had reportedly been attacked by a group of unknown individuals after allegedly setting the victim on fire.

The suspect was detained at the scene and transported by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Eight Mile Rock Clinic for medical treatment. The victim was also taken to the clinic, where he is being treated for multiple injuries, including second-degree burns to his face, back, head, upper shoulders, and arms.

 

Police confirmed that both men are known to authorities and are reportedly affected by mental health challenges.

 

The investigation remains active as police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

