Police officer struck during routine traffic stop has died

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Thirty-three-year-old Inspector Tomas McIntosh of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, who was critically injured during a routine traffic stop on January 31, 2024, was removed from life support today at Doctor’s Hospital ahead of an Organ Procurement Procedure.

The healthy organs harvested from Inspector McIntosh today will be donated to those in need.

Inspector McIntosh served the RBPF for over 10 years, according to his colleagues.

According to police reports Inspector McIntosh was struck by a vehicle while conducting a routine traffic stop on Sir Milo Butler Highway.

Police reported that the officer was engaged in his duties when he was hit by another passing vehicle, which resulted in him being seriously injured on impact.

The injured police officer remained in hospital, on life support, until February 8, 2024; his colleagues and family members paid their last respects to the fallen officer before medical physicians began the Organ Procurement Procedure.

Medical officials confirm that the most recent Organ Procurement Procedure was done in The Bahamas in 2009.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux said, “he was always a man of service and had a passion for helping others. “