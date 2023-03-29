POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE FACE DURING HIGH-SPEED CHASE

LocalMarch 29, 2023March 29, 2023 at 6:00 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE FACE DURING HIGH-SPEED CHASE03:01

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

Leave a Reply

*