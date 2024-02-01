Police officer critically injured after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop

LocalFebruary 1, 2024 at 6:46 am Genea Noel
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A police officer is in critical condition in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on Sir Milo Butler Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that the officer was engaged in his duties when he was hit by another passing vehicle, which resulted in him being seriously injured on impact.
Emergency medical technicians responded and transported the injured officer to the hospital for urgent care, where, at this present time, his condition is critical.
The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division is conducting investigations into this incident.

