Police officer charged with vehicular manslaughter

NASSAU, BAHAMS- A police officer has been charged with vehicular manslaughter for a car crash which claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman back in December of last year.

Police Inspector Dalton Knowles 48, was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, prior to being interdicted or suspended from duty.

According to reports, the fatal incident occurred on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at approximately 9 am. Knowles and a female passenger, Temeka Samantha Duncombe, were traveling south along Bahamas Games Boulevard in a silver Nissan Bluebird when Knowles lost control of the vehicle and collided into guard rails causing Duncombe’s death.

Knowles appeared before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckly in Courtroom #9, where he was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment (VBI). Knowles was granted bail in the sum of $8,000. The matter was adjourned to Thursday, October 19th, allowingvtime for the service of the VBI.