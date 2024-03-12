Police officer arrested for alleged illegal gun possession

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A police officer who is said to be the son of a Free National Movement (FNM) senator was arrested yesterday for alleged illegal gun possession and could face charges.

Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that the arrest took place at a bar in the area of Cowpen Road.

Sources close to the matter also told Eyewitness News that the sitting senator has also confirmed his son’s arrest.

Two weeks ago another police officer was charged with attempted murder and illegal gun possession after he led police on a high-speed chase after allegedly shooting another man. It was reported that he also opened fire on his fellow colleagues. A search of his home resulted in the discovery of illegal ammunition and the arrest of his mother.

Reports of the alleged incident that reportedly took place yesterday were not issued in the daily crime report disseminated by police.