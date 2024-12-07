Police need your help to find stolen vehicles

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police seek the public’s assistance in locating the following vehicles that were reported stolen on Friday, 6th December 2024:
1. A silver 2014 Nissan Note L/P #AE9729 – stolen from Sea Beach Boulevard, off West Bay Street.
2. A black 2012 Nissan Juke L/P #AH3750 – stolen from Beaumontia Avenue in Garden Hills.
If you have any information about these thefts or spot these vehicles, you’re asked to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are encouraged and can be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).