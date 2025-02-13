Police need public’s help to locate stolen vehicles

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following stolen vehicles:

A pearl 2013 Nissan Juke, L/P #AD3222 – reported stolen on Tuesday, February 11th, 2025, from Spikenard Road off Carmichael Road. A silver 2008 Nissan Tiida, L/P #AY9711 – reported stolen on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, from Bethel Avenue off Carmichael Road. A beige 2006 Nissan Tiida, L/P #GF0084 – reported stolen on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025, from St. Croix Road in Golden Gates #2. A black Nissan Cube, L/P #AA6636 – reported stolen on Thursday, February 13th, 2025, from Hampshire Street.

If you have any information about these thefts or spot any of these vehicles, please contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).