Police launch search for two suspects in connection with alleged sexual assault

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say they are searching for two men responsible for sexually assaulting a 31-year-old woman.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday in western New Providence.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was in the company of a man known to her when she was taken to an unfamiliar location where they were met by a second male before both men sexually assaulted her and robbed her of a cell phone and an undetermined amount of cash.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this incident to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2, 911/919, or Crime STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.