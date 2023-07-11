Police launch search for two men after massive cocaine seizure on Mayaguana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an intensive manhunt for two men connected to a significant drug bust, resulting in the seizure of cocaine worth just over $10 million on Mayaguana this past Sunday.

Head of the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) Chief Superintendent Roberto Goodman revealed that a crucial tip received around 6 am on Sunday led to the discovery. The operation involved a collaborative effort between the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the US Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Unit, and members of The Royal Bahamas Police Force assigned to Mayaguana.

Chief Superintendent Goodman explained that authorities, utilizing a helicopter, pursued a white Beechcraft aircraft that was flying north into Bahamian territory and eventually landed at an airstrip on Mayaguana. Upon landing, two individuals on board managed to evade capture by escaping into nearby bushes, leaving the aircraft’s engine running.

After searching the aircraft, law enforcement discovered 18 bags, each containing a substantial quantity of cocaine. The seized drugs totalled 520 kilos, weighing approximately 1,304 lbs, and have an estimated street value of $10.4 million.

Last year, authorities seized 1,137.10 lbs of cocaine, with a street value of $10,336,363.