Police launch search for suspect who escaped police custody on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera are searching for 25-year-old Travis Saunders of Current Road, North Eleuthera, who escaped lawful custody from the Bluff Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Saunders escaped sometime around 3:00 p.m. on May 6, 2026. He was being held in connection with a causing harm matter at the time of the escape.

Police have since launched an active search operation to apprehend and return him to custody.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).