Police launch manhunt for two suspects following shooting of two off-duty officers”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are on the hunt for two men who shot two off-duty police officers at a pool party on Marshall Road Sunday night.

According to reports, shortly before 11 pm the officers while attending a pool party heard gunshots being discharged. Upon making inquiries they were confronted by the suspects who opened fire on them.

Both officers received gunshot injuries to their arms and were taken to hospital via EMS personnel where they are listed in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspects who reportedly fled the area in a small silver Japanese vehicle.

Anyone with information that can assist police in locating the suspects is asked to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department @502-9991/2, or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328- TIPS.