Police launch manhunt for teenage escapee

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have launched a search for a teenage prisoner who escaped custody from the Magistrate Court Complex Thursday evening.

Authorities say Brent Penn, 17, fled shortly before 7:30 p.m. after a Court Marshal alerted officers to the escape. Penn had been remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in connection with outstanding traffic warrants totalling $2,440.

An investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).