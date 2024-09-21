Police launch investigation into the drowning of a five-year-old boy in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An investigation is underway into the drowning of a 5-year-old boy that occurred this afternoon, at a residence off Albacore Drive in eastern Grand Bahama.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 2 pm, police were notified of a child submerged in a pool at a residential complex. Responding officers retrieved the child from the water and administered CPR until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The child was later transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.