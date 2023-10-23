Police launch investigation into near drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 16-year-old female is in critical condition following an incident where a vehicle went overboard near Arawak Cay shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday 22nd October, 2023.

Authorities say an alert police officer, on duty at the Youth March, swiftly responded to a distressing situation involving a burgundy Nissan Cube in the area of Arawak Cay.

Police say the officer dove into the waters near the sinking vehicle where he retrieved the victim; she was brought to the surface in an unresponsive state.

Officers performed CPR and the victim was transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services for further treatment.

The driver and another juvenile passenger were also taken to the hospital for medical assessment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go overboard near the bridge on Arawak Cay.

Police are conducting further investigation into this incident.