Police launch investigation into fatal shooting in Nassau Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are currently investigating the death of an adult male resident of Nassau Village who was fatally shot on Friday 05th January 2024, shortly before 8:00 p.m.

According to initial reports, the victim was standing at the junction of Forbes Street and Alexandria Boulevard when the occupants of a gray Nissan vehicle approached him.

Authorities say one male reportedly exited the vehicle, armed with a firearm, and fired multiple gunshots at the victim. The victim sustained multiple gunshot injuries and managed to run a short distance before eventually collapsing.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, examined the victim, and determined that he showed no signs of life.

Police say the deceased is known to the police; but, he was not being electronically monitored.