Police launch investigation following bomb threat at Lynden Pindling International Airport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation following a reported bomb threat at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA).

According to initial reports, shortly after 7:00 a.m., officers at the Airport Police Station were alerted by an official from the Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD), who reported receiving a call claiming that a bomb had been placed on the third floor of Terminal B.

In response, officers from the Airport Division, Anti-Terrorism Unit, Security Intelligence, Police K-9 Unit, and Fire Services, along with NAD and Airport Authority officials, conducted a thorough sweep of the area. Shortly after 9:00 a.m., authorities declared the terminal safe and gave the all-clear.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with the case. Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact 911, 919, or their nearest police station. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CRIME STOPPERS at 300-8476.