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Police launch investigation after man fatally stabbed in neck

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say a man collapsed and died in a yard on Homestead Street while knocking on doors for help after being stabbed in the neck.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 5:00 a.m., officers were alerted by a concerned resident on Homestead Street after a man ran into his yard with a serious injury to his neck. Police were immediately dispatched to the area and, upon arrival, learned that the victim had been moving through the neighbourhood attempting to get assistance, knocking on doors before eventually becoming unresponsive.

Emergency Medical Services responded and examined the victim, but he was later confirmed to have no signs of life.

Investigators say the victim was last seen on Moore Avenue in the company of a man and a woman known to him when he was allegedly stabbed on the right side of his neck. He then fled the scene, running south along Miami Street and then east onto Homestead Street, where he ultimately collapsed in the rear of a yard.

Police say the investigation remains active as they work to identify and locate the individual or individuals responsible for the attack.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance, urging anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

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