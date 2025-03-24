Police launch death investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a traffic accident which unfolded on Jean Street, off Prince Charles Drive, on Monday morning; while authorities have classified the incident as a traffic fatality, relatives of the victim told Eyewitness News at the scene of the accident that the man suffered from ‘heart issues,’ which has raised speculation that the victim could have suffered heart related complications while behind the wheel of his vehicle prior to the crash.

Police said the man, while driving his vehicle, veered into bushes on Jean Street and eventually collided with a fence situated on R.E Cooper Estates.

Officer in charge of the Traffic Division, Chief Superintendent Sybrina Porter stated that speed is not a likely factor in this investigation.