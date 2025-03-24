Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police launch death investigation

0
SHARES
26
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating a traffic accident which unfolded on Jean Street, off Prince Charles Drive, on Monday morning; while authorities have classified the incident as a traffic fatality, relatives of the victim told Eyewitness News at the scene of the accident that the man suffered from ‘heart issues,’ which has raised speculation that the victim could have suffered heart related complications while behind the wheel of his vehicle prior to the crash.

Police said the man, while driving his vehicle, veered into bushes on Jean Street and eventually collided with a fence situated on R.E Cooper Estates.

Officer in charge of the Traffic Division, Chief Superintendent Sybrina Porter stated that speed is not a likely factor in this investigation.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture