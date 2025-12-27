Police launch death investigation into alleged drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 p.m., two individuals were riding a jet ski in waters off West Bay Street when a wave reportedly caused both persons to fall into the sea. Nearby individuals assisted them back to shore; however, one of the males became unresponsive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The male was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

The investigation continues.