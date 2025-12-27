Watch ILTV Live
Police launch death investigation into alleged drowning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 6:00 p.m., two individuals were riding a jet ski in waters off West Bay Street when a wave reportedly caused both persons to fall into the sea. Nearby individuals assisted them back to shore; however, one of the males became unresponsive.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered until Emergency Medical Services arrived. The male was subsequently transported to hospital, where he later died.

The investigation continues.

Eyewitness News

Latest News

EyeWitness News

