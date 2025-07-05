Police issue alert for two Stolen vehicles in New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating two vehicles reported stolen on Friday, July 4.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the following vehicles were taken:

A black 2018 Honda Civic, license plate #DA9318, reported stolen from Kildeer Drive in Monastery Park.

A silver 2007 Dodge Nitro, license plate #AT9138, reported stolen from Chips End in the Fox Hill area.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these vehicles is asked to contact police at 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

The Royal Bahamas Police Force urges all residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.