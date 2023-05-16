Police issue advisory as sexual assault cases rise.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have issued an advisory warning of an increase in sexual assaults on New Providence, particularly in the Bacardi Road area.

On Monday two females ages 35 and 37 were sexually assaulted and robbed at their Chippingham residence. According to information received, shortly after 2:20am while the victims were asleep in their apartment, two men gained entry through a window of the building. One of the men who was in possession of a firearm robbed the victims of an undisclosed amount of cash. Both assailants then sexually assaulted the victims before leaving the apartment in one of the victim’s red Nissan Note L/P# AV3189.

On Saturday a 38-year old woman is alleged to have been sexually assaulted in the Bacardi Road area. Police say that shortly after 10am while walking in the area of Bacardi Road, the victim was approached by a gunman who exited a small gray vehicle and forced her into his vehicle. The gunman robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash then drove to nearby bushes where he sexually assaulted the victim before leaving her and making good his escape.

Police say they have increased its saturation patrols and intelligence gathering throughout New Providence, particularly in the southwestern district, in an effort to further reduce such incidents as well as identify and arrest the suspect/s.

In an effort to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of a sexual assault members of the public residing in this area are encouraged:

Not to walk/jog alone

Delivery personnel, Uber Drivers and Taxi-cab drivers making deliveries should not do so in isolation

so in isolation

Home-owners, especially those who live alone should ensure that their homes are properly secured.

Police are also encouraging members of the public to be vigilant of their surroundings and to also: