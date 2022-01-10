POLICE-INVOLVED SHOOTING: Man killed after alleged attempt to disarm police

The report continued: “Emergency Medical Services attended the scene and pronounced the body lifeless following their assessment. Her Majesty’s Coroner visited the scene and was briefed of the facts. Following the investigation into this incident, the file will be forwarded to the Coroner, who will conduct an inquest into this matter.”

There were 21 police-involved shooting incidents that occurred in 2021, 13 of which were fatal.

In other crime news, police also reported three separate shooting incidents that left four men in serious condition at the hospital yesterday.

In the first incident, a man was brought to the Princess Margaret Hospital suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The report read: “Officers responded, their investigations revealed that the victim was on Bimini Avenue, when he got into an argument with another male. The male produced a firearm and shot him in the chest before leaving the scene.”

Sometime after 7.30pm, police were informed that two men had been shot in the area of the Montague ramp. The men were transported to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services.

Police said the men were approached by occupants of a small Japanese vehicle and a passenger produced a firearm and opened fire, hitting them both about their bodies.

In the third incident, a man was shot in his left thigh while standing in the street in Gambier Village shortly after 9pm.

“Initial investigations indicate that the victim was standing in the street when he was approached by a male clad in dark clothing,” the police report read.

“He produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.”

All matters remain under investigation.