Police-involved shooting during foot chase under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, during a foot chase in the area of Robinson Road.

According to preliminary reports, officers were conducting a routine stop-and-search operation on a group of males on Key West Street when one of the individuals fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect ran into a yard on Palm Beach Street, where an officer was reportedly attacked by a dog.

In response, the officer discharged their service weapon, fatally wounding the animal. The officer was subsequently transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

