Police-involved shooting during foot chase under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, 2025, during a foot chase in the area of Robinson Road.

According to preliminary reports, officers were conducting a routine stop-and-search operation on a group of males on Key West Street when one of the individuals fled on foot. During the pursuit, the suspect ran into a yard on Palm Beach Street, where an officer was reportedly attacked by a dog.

In response, the officer discharged their service weapon, fatally wounding the animal. The officer was subsequently transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say investigations into the incident are ongoing.