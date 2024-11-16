Watch ILTV Live
Police investigating two shooting incidents on Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Eleuthera are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred early Saturday, November 16, 2024, leaving two men injured.

The first incident happened shortly before 3:00 a.m. outside a nightclub on Queen’s Highway in Gregory Town. According to preliminary reports, a dark-colored vehicle stopped nearby, and someone opened fire at a 24-year-old man before fleeing the scene. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body and was transported to a clinic for treatment.

The second incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Current Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Though conscious, the victim was unable to speak. The circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear. He was taken to a clinic in critical condition and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in these investigations. Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

