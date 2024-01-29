Police investigating two alleged incidents of sexual assault involving women aged 81 and 31

LocalJanuary 29, 2024 at 7:38 am Genea Noel
Police investigating two alleged incidents of sexual assault involving women aged 81 and 31

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An 81-year-old elderly woman and a 31-year-old Mexican female were allegedly sexually assaulted in two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Saturday 27th January 2024, on Casino Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old Mexican woman was walking when an unknown male, armed with a knife, approached her. It is reported that the culprit forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident reportedly occurred at a resort on Sunday 28th January 2024, around 10:30 p.m. and
involved an 81-year-old Canadian female.

Police are questioning a 61-year-old male resident from Canada in connection with this incident.
Investigations are ongoing into both complaints.

Tags

, , , ,

About Genea Noel

Genea Noel is the news director and weeknight TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. She began working at Eyewitness News in 2018 as the newsroom editor and was subsequently promoted during her tenure. As a household name who graces the screens of thousands of Bahamian homes each night, Genea has racked up an impressive five Bahamas Press Club awards, including “The Cyril Stevenson Award for Outstanding Political Journalism” (2020), “Best Studio Live Producer” (2020) and “Best Newscast” (2018).

Leave a Reply

*