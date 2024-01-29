Police investigating two alleged incidents of sexual assault involving women aged 81 and 31

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An 81-year-old elderly woman and a 31-year-old Mexican female were allegedly sexually assaulted in two separate incidents over the weekend.

According to police, the first incident occurred on Saturday 27th January 2024, on Casino Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicate that a 30-year-old Mexican woman was walking when an unknown male, armed with a knife, approached her. It is reported that the culprit forced her into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident reportedly occurred at a resort on Sunday 28th January 2024, around 10:30 p.m. and

involved an 81-year-old Canadian female.

Police are questioning a 61-year-old male resident from Canada in connection with this incident.

Investigations are ongoing into both complaints.