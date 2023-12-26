Police investigating traffic fatality on Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on Abaco are investigating a traffic accident that claimed the life of an adult male late Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11 pm on Monday on Shell Road, in Murphy Town, and involved two vehicles, one of which was a silver Nissan Cube.

Police say that the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown at this time, and it is reported that the driver of the second vehicle, fled the scene before the police arrived. Responding officers observed a vehicle submerged in waters nearby and made a check, where they discovered an unresponsive male passenger trapped on the inside.

He was extricated from the vehicle and examined by EMS personnel, who confirmed no vital signs of life. Police are aggressively in search of the driver. Investigations into this matter continue.