Police investigating death of cruise ship passenger, suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police on New Providence are investigating the sudden death of a 29-year-old American man who was found unresponsive onboard a cruise ship Wednesday morning.

According to initial reports, shortly after 10:30 am Wednesday, the man, who was a resident of Carbon Dale, Illinois, was found unresponsive near the ship’s pool deck. He was examined and later pronounced dead by the ship’s doctor.

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide of a 24-year-old woman.

According to reports, shortly after 1 pm on Wednesday, police received reports that a woman, while at her residence in Pinewood Gardens, ingested a quantity of prescription medication in an attempt to take her life. EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.